Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Realty Income by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Realty Income by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40.

The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.