Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 834 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $243.62 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.94 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.42.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.