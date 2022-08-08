Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

RDVY opened at $44.39 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

