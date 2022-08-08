Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.2% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 174.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $246.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

