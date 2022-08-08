Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 23,978 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.