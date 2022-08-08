MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 437 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.