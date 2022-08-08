MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $82.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

