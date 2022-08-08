MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 350.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 174,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $127.06 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

