MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,330,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

