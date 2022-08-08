MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $100,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $97.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

