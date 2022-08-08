MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.20 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $115.20 million and $2.07 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,076.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00131742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00068781 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,652,958,863 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

