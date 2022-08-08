National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

