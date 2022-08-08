Navcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.61 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,029,673 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

