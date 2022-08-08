Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Navient by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Navient by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.