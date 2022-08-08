NestEGG Coin (EGG) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $12,183.13 and approximately $201.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NestEGG Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00152913 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009153 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NestEGG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NestEGG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.