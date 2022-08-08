Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Netflix worth $549,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $12.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.84. The stock had a trading volume of 148,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,072,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

