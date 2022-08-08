Neurotoken Price Reaches $0.0024 (NTK)

Neurotoken (NTK) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Neurotoken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neurotoken has a market cap of $190,784.86 and $6.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neurotoken has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,913.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00132034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Neurotoken Coin Profile

Neurotoken (NTK) is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation. Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io.

Neurotoken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

