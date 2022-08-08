New BitShares (NBS) Price Up 5.9% This Week

New BitShares (NBS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus.

Buying and Selling New BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

