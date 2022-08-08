New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $26.84

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $25.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 8,172 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

