Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.79-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.76 billion-$9.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.06 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.54 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,542. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

