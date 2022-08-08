Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.79-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.76 billion-$9.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.06 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.54 EPS.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,542. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.