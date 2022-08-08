NFTb (NFTB) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $89,235.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 244.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.24 or 0.02105202 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014524 BTC.
NFTb Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
NFTb Coin Trading
