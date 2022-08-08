NFTify (N1) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

NFTify (N1) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $235,799.09 and $739.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTify alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 251.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.03 or 0.02117812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014532 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.