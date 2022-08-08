NFTify (N1) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

NFTify (N1) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $235,799.09 and $739.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 251.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.03 or 0.02117812 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014532 BTC.
About NFTify
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
NFTify Coin Trading
