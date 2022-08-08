Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Itron were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Itron by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Itron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,266. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $86.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

