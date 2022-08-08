Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NIO by 704.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $20.34. 712,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,642,121. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

