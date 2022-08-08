Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 2.1% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $23,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.57. 142,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,128. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

