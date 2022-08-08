Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.10% of Enviva worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,814,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Enviva by 1,681.7% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 120,762 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,934,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In other news, President Thomas Meth bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Thomas Meth purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,055,268.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 and sold 1,428 shares valued at $98,503. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enviva Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Enviva stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.36. 5,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

