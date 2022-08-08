Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $9.44 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,181 shares of company stock worth $25,559,762.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

