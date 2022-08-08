Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 2,200 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.5 %

NXPI stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average of $178.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

