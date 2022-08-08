Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BSX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $40.89. 88,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Company Profile



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

