Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.27. 27,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

