Ninepoint Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 374.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,741,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741,867 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises 16.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.24% of Cenovus Energy worth $79,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. 551,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,902,517. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

