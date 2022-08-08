Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $485,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 128,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.