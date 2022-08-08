Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $485,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
