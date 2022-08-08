Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $864,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

