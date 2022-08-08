Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $268,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 951.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
