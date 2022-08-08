Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases 1,803 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.29. 27,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,306. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

