Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $290,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.55. 9,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 132.63%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.