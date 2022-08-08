Noble Financial Lowers Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to Market Perform

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $876.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

