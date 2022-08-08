Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Novanta has set its Q2 guidance at $0.69 to $0.73 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.69-$0.73 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novanta Stock Up 0.6 %
NOVT stock opened at $152.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.16.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
