Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Novanta has set its Q2 guidance at $0.69 to $0.73 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.69-$0.73 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novanta Stock Up 0.6 %

NOVT stock opened at $152.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,336,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

