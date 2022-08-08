NULS (NULS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.30 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. NULS has a market capitalization of $26.58 million and $7.30 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
