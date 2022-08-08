Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.43. Nutex Health shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 3,088 shares trading hands.
Nutex Health Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $152,000.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
