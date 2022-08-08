Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading Up 10.1%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$53.55 and last traded at C$53.45. Approximately 58,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 360,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.44.

Nuvei Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.02.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

