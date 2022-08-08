NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.43-$5.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$815.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $795.12 million.

NV5 Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

