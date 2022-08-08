nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$720.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.27 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 594.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 27.2% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

