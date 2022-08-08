Oblong (OBLG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Oblong to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 138.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. On average, analysts expect Oblong to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OBLG opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.00. Oblong has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Separately, Dawson James decreased their target price on Oblong from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

