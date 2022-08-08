OceanEx Token Achieves Market Cap of $695,753.95 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $695,753.95 and approximately $6,971.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 251.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.03 or 0.02117812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014532 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

