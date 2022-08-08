Oikos (OKS) Market Capitalization Hits $402,392.69

Oikos (OKS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $402,392.69 and $3,255.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 237.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.02033292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014664 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oikos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.