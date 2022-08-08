Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,076 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after buying an additional 748,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 542,100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Old Republic International by 95.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 730,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 356,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Old Republic International by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 881,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after buying an additional 335,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.