Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.12. 536,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,801. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.72. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.80.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 321,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

