Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.
Omnicell Price Performance
Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.12. 536,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,801. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.72. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $187.29.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Omnicell
In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 321,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter.
About Omnicell
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omnicell (OMCL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.