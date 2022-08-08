ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Bought by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,249 shares during the period. ON24 makes up approximately 1.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 4.91% of ON24 worth $30,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ON24 Price Performance

ON24 stock remained flat at $10.36 during midday trading on Monday. 3,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,795. The company has a market capitalization of $485.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.42. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,513 shares of company stock valued at $479,222 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also

