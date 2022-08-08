Only1 (LIKE) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Only1 (LIKE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Only1 Profile

Only1 is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,840,531 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

